Black Ops Legend Reveals Epic Details Of How Pablo Escobar Was Killed, Debunks Common Theory: WATCH

Pablo Escobar might have lived a little longer if he had stayed off his phone.

The infamous cartel kingpin was the most powerful drug lord on the planet at the height of narco-wars. He was ruthless, ruled with an iron fist but was also loved by many people in Colombia.

His reign of terror came to an end on December 2, 1993, in Medellín, Colombia, when he was killed in a gunfight.

There have long been questions and speculation about what exactly happened. Former Delta Force officer Pete Blaber is pulling back the curtain on how it all went down.

Delta Force operator reveals how Pablo Escobar was killed.

The United States sent Tier One operators to South America to help local authorities fight the drug war. The main intent was to assist and train friendly forces to get better at fighting, and I have no doubt there was significant intelligence and technology sharing.

The latter point appears to have played a big role because Pablo Escobar died because he decided to hop on the phone to make a call. That call was tracked using a system that could throw a net on a general area of its location.

"The initial hit on it just put it in, I think, a 400 by 400 meter area. So they went out driving, two guys with the direction finding equipment, and they just did, you know, a comprehensive search of the neighborhood. Up, down, up, down and on, like, their third up, down, bing, a hit. And the guy who got the hit, you know, looked up and there in the bathroom window of this house was fat old Pablo on the phone. They immediately slammed on the brakes, ran up there, got in a gunfight and shot him dead," Blaber explained.

He also touched on the theories that have existed ever since the killing that it was an American operator who took that shot that killed the drug kingpin. Blaber completely dismissed the idea, saying the U.S. military "had nothing to do with" the direct action assault.

You can watch his full comments in the video below starting around 2:27:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's amazing how many bad guys have died over the years because they simply couldn't stay off the phone. That's rule number one for avoiding detection. The United States has insane signals intelligence capabilities and equipment.

Anyone who knows anything knows that hopping on a phone for even a brief moment is the best way to find yourself dead, if you're being hunted down.

Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the infamous terrorist in Iraq during the GWOT, is an example of someone who actually had solid tradecraft. He famously didn't get on the phone, and that's what made U.S. efforts so difficult to find and kill him.

Pablo, seemingly, didn't have the same level of discipline, and it directly led to his death, according to Blaber.

It's been more than three decades since Pablo was killed, and the situation remains as fascinating as ever. What do you think about Blaber's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.