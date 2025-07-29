Ozzy Osbourne Wants WHAT On His Tombstone?!

Ozzy Osbourne wants to keep the party going, even at his funeral.

The heavy metal legend, who passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76, will be laid to rest on Wednesday with a funeral procession that will start at his family's home in Birmingham, England before it will then proceed throughout the city, including the popular Broad Street. According to TMZ, there will also be a performance by Bostin Brass Band for those in attendance.

PARTY FOR OZZY!

Birmingham is expecting a massive number of fans from all over the world, as they pay tribute one last time to the "Prince of Darkness."

Although the family will have a private gathering for the actual burial portion of the funeral, Ozzy would be happy to know that his wife and children are giving him one last party - which the metal icon wanted.

Fifteen years ago, Ozzy Osbourne revealed in his autobiography, "I Am Ozzy," some of his funeral plans for when that day would come. And in true Ozzy fashion, it is absolutely hysterical.

"I've said to Sharon: Don't cremate me, whatever you do,' the 76-year-old wrote in the 2010 book. "I want to be put in the ground, in a nice garden somewhere, with a tree planted over my head. A crabapple tree, preferably, so the kids can make wine out of me and get pissed off their heads!"

"As for what they'll put on the headstone, I ain't under any illusions. If I close my eyes, I can already see it:

Ozzy Osbourne, born 1948.

Died, whenever.

He bit the head off a bat."

And that, my friends, is why there will NEVER be another Ozzy Osbourne!

A year later, the Black Sabbath frontman went further with his funeral ideas by demanding that it doesn't turn into a sad fest.

"I honestly don’t care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes ’em happy," Osbourne wrote in a Times of London editorial. "But I do want to make sure it’s a celebration, not a mope-fest."

You can be sure that the legions of fans that show up on Wednesday won't have a problem fulfilling their music hero's wishes.

I'm just hoping for a mosh pit along the funeral route!