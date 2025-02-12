Overflowing Toilet Traps Trucker In Stall & Serves As Warning To Use Public Bathrooms At Your Own Risk

We all know entering a public bathroom can be an adventure. You never know what you're going to open up the door to. Has it been cleaned recently? Is there toilet paper? Will the toilet flush or has someone destroyed it already?

It's head on a swivel, be ready for anything time, when using a public bathroom. Most of us survive without taking too much damage. A piece of toilet paper stuck here or there or no way to dry your hands after washing them is the extent of it for most.

These adventures into public bathrooms are few and far between for the lucky among us. Maybe a long family road trip or the rare "I can’t hold it until I get home" stop that hits without warning.

For truckers, it's an occupational hazard. One that many of us don’t even think about. For one trucker, absolute disaster struck while he was taking care of business in a Pilot bathroom that trapped him in a stall and had him calling for help.

The toilet in the stall next to him was clogged and overflowing into his stall. He couldn’t stand up, he couldn’t escape, he was trapped in every sense of the word.

So he pulled out his phone, started recording, and yelled for help. As he did, he warned those entering that someone had blown up the toilet next to his.

With his legs straight out in front of him to avoid getting his shoes wet, he confirmed that yes, there was indeed "dookie" in the water that was running all over the bathroom floor.

Now this is a tough day at the office for both the trucker and the Pilot employees

The employees who entered and were assessing the situation noted the shit all over the floor and eventually provided the trucker with plastic bags to cover his shoes.

They also were able to provide him with a small trashcan to place his feet on until he was ready to attempt his escape. The video, which has over a million views, is captioned, "It’s never a dull day as a trucker."

It's never a dull day as a trucker indeed. All indications are that it's never a dull day as a Pilot employee either. There's another video, from the perspective of the employees entering the bathroom.

In the far less popular clip, one of the employees announces "I quit" after taking a look at the damage the stopped up toilet did to the public bathroom.

Those are wise words and should be uttered by more employees who find themselves on the wrong side of a situation like this. They're not paying you enough to clean that kind of damage up.

Let this be a warning to everyone out there of what horrors can and do take place in public bathrooms. Proceed with caution and use them at your own risk.