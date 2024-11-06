There's A Crispy Light Beer Everyone Should Try | REVIEW

Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer is definitely worth giving a shot.

Basic information:

Brewery: Tivoli Brewing Company

Calories: 105

Alcohol content: 4.2%

Carbs: 5 grams per 12 ounce can

Price: Varies by location, but lots of listings online for $10 for a 12-pack.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a fan of beer. Specifically, I'm a big fan of light beer. A crisp cold can of light beer goes down like water on a hot summer day. As long as it's not Bud Light, I'll drink just about any light brew.

That's why I was intrigued when my favorite bar - Dirty Water in Washington, D.C. - posted on Instagram that Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer was now being served.

How was it possible that I, an avid light beer fan, had never heard of Mile Hi Light Beer? I determined I only had one option.

Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer is a great beer.

I was going to have to head to Dirty Water (for research purposes, of course) and try Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer. It didn't disappoint at all.

It's clear that Mile Hi Light Beer is designed to compete with Bud Light, Miller Lite, Busch Light, Coors Light and any other popular light beer you can think of.

That's why it's low in carbs and calories while still sporting a 4.2% ABV. This isn't an IPA or some kind of microbrew you see snobs drinking.

This is a beer for the boys meant to be consumed while watching football, and that's exactly what we did over the weekend.

The biggest benefit to Mile Hi Light Beer is that it definitely has more taste than your average light beer. That's noticeable as soon as the first sip hits your taste bud.

It's similar to seeing an F-16 roar through the air. It's immediate and impactful. As much as I love Busch Light, the entire purpose of it is that it's as close to water as it gets. That's not an insult. That's by design and why we love crushing them.

Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer has significantly more taste to it while still having a similar ABV and calorie count as other popular beers.

While I'm not a person who gets uppity about needing a lot of taste, it's certainly nice to get a little extra boost. If I have to compare it to anything I'd say it has about as much taste as a Miller Lite. Not the same taste, but just a similar noticeable level.

Also, the cans feature a spot where they're supposed to be punched for shotgunning. It's very clear who Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer is targeted at.

It's for dudes who like to have a good time. Whether that's at a football tailgate or around a bonfire, it works no matter what.

Country music star Hardy also seems to be very involved, which is a bonus.

If you want a new light beer option, I suggest giving Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer. I did and loved it. Have you already tried it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.