OutKick the Show with Clay Travis Debuts On FS1
Travis will dish on sports, culture, politics and more each Wednesday
Clay Travis is bringing OutKick the Show to FS1.
On Wednesday, September 17th at 6 p.m. ET, OutKick the Show with Clay Travis debuts on FS1. This is a no-holds-barred program where Travis, OutKick's founder, delivers his unfiltered take on the most talked-about headlines in sports and more. You're not going to want to miss this!
"OTS" has a permanent place in this time slot each Wednesday.
In the premiere episode, Clay tackles plenty of topics, including college football, where Clay is horns-down on QB Arch Manning and Texas' playoff chances. Check out a preview of what's to come below.
Ready, Set, Watch!