OutKick Reader's Home Golf Course Destroyed By (Alleged) Degenerate Motorcycle Thief

Looks like fall golf is ruined at this Iowa course

How am I supposed to chip with that going on, Doug?

An OutKick reader is furious with the destruction left behind at his home course overnight from police chasing an alleged motorcycle thief who led them on a high-speed chase across Woodland Hills Golf Course.

"Thank god Men's League wrapped up last week... Looks like the green on 10 would be a difficult putt to read haha," Andrew emailed Friday afternoon while analyzing the destruction.

Police say Bryan Myers, 30, tried to steal three Harley-Davidson motorcycles, but was caught in the act as he was trying to load them into his truck.

Myers does what dirtbag thieves do — he ran from cops. Eventually, he ran through the 10th green & the approach area on No. 16 at Woodland Hills before coming to a stop.

As you can see, No. 10 is going to be unplayable for a while.

"The [worst] part is the guy didn’t have the decency to ask any other golfers if he could play through!" the Woodland Hills social team wrote on Facebook.

OutKick reader Andrew P. is distraught. He's worried what this means for the future of his beloved course.

"Way too much rain this summer, and the green was already ruined," Andrew P. writes. "Not sure if there's any liability the course can recoup some money to fix it. I'd prefer for the greens fees to not go up another $10 a round next year," he added.

"I'm not sure if this is a nationwide thing, but I'm annoyed how much greens fees have gone up year over year. It costs a minimum $15 a round more around Des Moines than it did two years ago, and I still can't find a tee time a week out! Is it time to shrink the game?

Thanks, Bryan.

Look what you've caused with your actions.

Not only have you ruined fall golf at Woodland, but now Andrew P. is worried that these actions will be passed down financially to already strapped golfers who have seen prices rise quickly since 2020.

Weekend rates at Woodland, with a cart, are $56.

Hope you're proud of yourself, Bryan.