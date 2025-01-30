OutKick Investigates: Is A Viral Video Purporting To Show Halle Berry Twerking In Her Bathroom Actually Her?

Some days you're called upon to take a deep dive into a story and uncover all the facts. It's not always clean and there are times when you'd much rather work on something far less involved.

Today I came across a viral video of a talented woman with her foot on the sink twerking in the mirror. The four-second clip, which was posted a few days ago, is captioned "Halle Berry?"

There's an eyeball emoji to drive it all home. Is it Halle Berry? Is she really the foot on the sink twerking in the bathroom mirror type? The more than 13 million views might suggest she is.

At a quick glance, and without being able to see the woman's entire face, it looked like it could be Halle. I knew that this was going to be one that I had to scrub up for and spend a little extra time investigating.

So that's what I did. I started by examining the clip in question, which required me to watch it several times. I also reviewed what we already know about the 58-year-old actress.

Is Halle Berry actually twerking in a viral video?

First the viral video. Here it is.

It was posted at 2:27 pm on January 27, 2025. It has that previously mentioned caption suggesting that the woman is one of the most famous actresses in the world.

At the time that this article was written, the video had 13.3 million views. We know Halle Berry will post the occasional thirst trap. But that doesn't mean she's capable of what we see here.

After a thorough review of the video, I went to the comment section for clues. A lot of them were too distracted by the video itself to be of much help.

So I was forced to switch up my approach and I eventually came across the answer I was searching for. The woman in the viral video is not Halle Berry.

It appears as if the woman is actually an "adventurous, sexy twerk queen exploring the world" who goes by the name Country Barbii NaeNae on some social media platforms.

She fits the description, having posted several of the foot on the sink bathroom twerking videos on Instagram. While there is seemingly a resemblance to Berry in the clip above, she does not always look like the actress.

In fact, she's on the farm some of the time living up to the country barbie portion of some of her social media handles.

I'm glad we got to the bottom of that viral video - pun intended. We can’t have these kinds of lies circulating on social media.

What if a small child who looks up to the actress were to believe it was her doing that in her bathroom? Not on my watch.