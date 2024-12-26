Halle Berry Couldn't Decide Whether She Wanted To Be Naughty Or Nice With Her Christmas Thirst Trap

Halle Berry is one of the true pop culture legends. She's right up there with the likes of fellow 50-somethings who still have their fastballs. We're talking about the likes of Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Hurley, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

They don't age like everyone else and are still firing off content and handing out lessons to the younger generations. Icons of modeling, acting, and everything in between.

Berry, 58, couldn’t decide whether she wanted to be naughty or nice with her Christmas thirst trap this year. So she wished everyone a Merry Christmas with a little from column A and a little from column B.

A naughty and nice picture carousel that even included something for all the foot fetish weirdos out there. She kicked things off with a solid reminder of the year in content that she had.

A year that started in lingerie, included a topless homage to her role as Catwoman, and now includes a Christmas swimsuit. She wrote in the caption. "I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone!"

It's been a solid year of content from the one and only Halle Berry

Those up and coming in pop culture need to take notes. This is how you continue to show up on the radar. Berry and other legends haven’t stopped.

Judging from the start to finish of her 2024, she doesn’t plan on doing so anytime soon either. It's been a steady stream of reminders shared with her 9 million Instagram followers all year long.

Is Berry going to warn of the dangers of cell phone radiation from time to time? I certainly hope so. I also hope that in between the thirst traps there are some crazy cat lady reminders as well.

It's the Halle Berry we've all grown to love. Here's to another year of reminders of her pop culture legend status.