OutKick Founder Clay Travis, Wife Lara Give Incredible Gift To Vanderbilt Law School; Goodbye Parking Tickets

The money will help fund a myriad of projects and initiatives

There's nothing better than when people put their money where their mouths are, and that's just what OutKick founder Clay Travis and his wife Lara have done with a pretty incredible gift to the Vanderbilt Law School.

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The Travis' have committed $10 million — that's a one followed by seven zeros — to fund a variety of initiatives and to provide merit- and need-based scholarships for students.

"Lara and Clay have given the Law School a powerful opportunity to deliver on our educational promise in several important ways," Dean of the Law School, Chris Guthrie, said. "I am beyond grateful for their generosity, vision, and commitment to the Law School."

The money will go toward funding the First Amendment Clinic and the Law School’s "Respectfully Dissent" debate series.

Fitting, right?

In addition, some of the funds will go toward child care for law students, support services for student veterans, and building renovations.

Both Clay and Lara are graduates of Vanderbilt Law School.

"We had an amazing experience at Vanderbilt Law School and believe deeply in the transformative power of a Vanderbilt legal education," according to the Travis Family. "We want to enable students from all backgrounds to enjoy this same experience, and we want to support the Law School’s commitment to civil debate and discourse and to educating lawyers who respect the rule of law and are committed to providing legal representation to all."

Very cool! Sure, we're a little biased around these parts, seeing as all of us who keep OutKick chugging along wouldn't have jobs if it weren't for Clay founding this great platform.

But it's still great to see successful people like Clay and Lara returning the favor, paying it forward and using their money to support others and the things they believe in, namely free speech and open debate.

Of course, there are always some bonuses to gifts like this.

"Hopefully, this covers my outstanding parking tickets," Clay said to OutKick.