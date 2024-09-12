One Of The Best Shows On TV Gets Canceled, Is Huge Loss For Non-Woke Entertainment Fans

Amazon quietly pulled the plug on "Outer Range."

OutKick readers know I'm a huge fan of the awesome sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin as rancher Royal Abbott.

The show follows the Abbott family's fight to keep their land amid many external forces, and the sci-fi elements are awesome.

It's like a combination of "Yellowstone" and "Stranger Things" with a bit of "Lost" sprinkled in. I loved the first two seasons, and I know many of you also enjoyed it.

Well, there won't be a third season.

"Outer Range" is over.

I was scrolling the internet Wednesday night after Wings Wednesday with the boys when I stumbled upon some unfortunate news.

"Outer Range" was canceled back in July by Amazon without anyone seemingly knowing. The decision is baffling because it was one of the most streamed shows in America, and hit as high as number three on the streaming charts.

It's also an unfortunate development for fans of non-woke TV. "Outer Range" was one of the few shows on TV that just focused on being entertaining. There was absolutely no lecturing or subtle political messages pushed.

The sci-fi Western was simply a ton of fun. Brolin was great as Royal Abbott, and the rest of the cast brought a similar energy as we watched a truly complex mystery unfold.

I hate to brag, but I also called Royal being from the past very early on in season one. Nailed that prediction.

I'm honestly stunned this isn't bigger news, and I have to put my hand up that I failed to even know. It's never good when a great TV show gets canceled. The only upside is that the ending of season two - which I won't spoil - works as a fitting series conclusion. It's just a shame we won't get more of the "Outer Range" story. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.