Outdoor Wedding Turns Into Strip Club As Groomsmen Watch Pole Dancers Perform

A San Diego wedding went viral after pole dancers stole the spotlight just before the ceremony.

Groomsmen at an outdoor wedding in California had front-row seats to an unexpected performance from a couple of pole dancers who spent a couple of hours working on their moves prior to the ceremony.

Nothing sets the mood for a wedding like pole dancing near the water. I think we can all agree on that. The odd scene played out on Saturday, August 9 at The Dana on Mission Bay in San Diego, according to People.

Kaylee and Garreth Lautz were the couple tying the knot that day, but they were not the ones who posted the now-viral video of the pre-wedding activities on TikTok. That honor belonged to Amy Itzel, who noticed the scene from a hotel balcony.

She was there to meet her cousins for the weekend. She told People that they had stepped out onto the balcony to get a glimpse of the ocean view when they noticed the pole dancers right next to the wedding ceremony set up on the lawn.

"As our families admired the scene, jaws dropped. Just beyond the altar, in the middle of the beach area, twirled a barely clothed pole dancer — displaying both strength and artistry — spread-eagle in the air, six-inch clear heels aimed skyward," Itzel said.

"It was a surreal mash-up: a wholesome seaside wedding sharing the stage with an unapologetic exotic performance."

Groomsmen and others on hotel balconies had the best show in the house for the pole dancing performance

Itzel and her family weren’t the only people who noticed. The groomsmen on a nearby balcony did to and also "had front-row seats to the spectacle."

She added, "We laughed until we cried, offering the pole ballerinas a few cheers, while quietly wondering if they planned to vacate before the vows began."

Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, I suppose the pole dancers didn’t extend their pre-wedding entertainment into the ceremony itself.

The bride told People that the resort coordinator and her wedding coordinator ran them off before the ceremony got underway around 4 pm. Some of the 150 guests who attended did see the performers prior to their exit.

"People who arrived earlier saw the pole dancers and were cracking up but also a little bit worried," Kaylee said.

From the looks of it, the early entertainment didn’t ruin the couple's big day, and it gives them a strong and humorous foundation to build their marriage on top of.