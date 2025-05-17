"Outdoor Boys" Calls It Quits, YouTube Becomes Less Wholesome As A Result

It's the end of an era for the YouTube community at large: "Outdoor Boys," a channel dedicated to wilderness survival tips and challenges, is calling it quits.

White boys down bad, indeed.

The incredibly popular YouTube channel, run by father-of-three Luke Nichols, is going on an indefinite hiatus after over a decade of content creation.

All the way back in May 2015, Nichols started the channel to share his love of fishing, camping, and enjoying the wilderness with his boys.

He would often star in videos featuring him surviving in nature with some sort of self-imposed camping challenge, with titles like "Spending the night in the Artic Circle without a tent," or something similar.

It was reminiscent of Bear Grills or Survivorman, albeit with a more educational and less sensationalized angle.

The channel was perfect for teaching young, aspiring survivalists the ways of the wilderness while also being a great relaxation tool for anyone needing a video to help them fall asleep.

In an increasingly toxic YouTube community that features banal reaction videos and sophomoric brain rot, "Outdoor Boys" felt like one of the last bastions of what the website used to be.

Nichols claims that after amassing nearly 15 million subscribers and banking more than 1,000 videos, it was time to take a step back, citing fame making everyday life a little too difficult for him and his family as the main cause.

It's sad to see the content creation machine that is the internet swallow another wholesome channel, but Nichols and family have enough of a back catalog to keep us all entertained for quite a while.

The outdoors enthusiast won't be quitting YouTube forever, though, as he claimed in his farewell video that his oldest son will still be running a channel of his own that his dad will be helping out with from time to time.

In the meantime, let's all give a salute to the "Outdoor Boys."

The wilderness - and the internet, for that matter - won't be the same without you.