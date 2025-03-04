Oscars Disqualified 'Reagan' For Best Picture For Not Meeting DEI Requirements, Screenwriter Says

The biopic "Reagan" starring Dennis Quaid" did not receive a single nomination at the Academy Awards this year. According to the film's screenwriter, the title was disqualified for consideration because it did not meet the Academy's DEI requirements.

"We were among 116 films that were eliminated for consideration this year," Howard Klausner told Fox News Digital via email.

"I think the situation speaks for itself. There’s not really anger and indignation among those of us who made this film, we didn’t seriously expect to be nominated for anything by Hollywood in this cultural climate— it’s just sadness, really.

"What has become of the magnificent Dream Factory that once was Hollywood? Once upon a time, it spoke to the heart and dreams of pretty much everybody, and the leaders and luminaries of the 20th century industry intuitively seemed to ‘get’ the middle of the country as well as the cultural elite."

For background, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) updated guidelines in 2024 to require any film in consideration for Best Picture to meet two out of four DEI-focused concepts.

The concepts include featuring a main character from an underrepresented group, having at least 30% of all actors in minor roles come from at least two underrepresented groups, and a main storyline centered around an underrepresented group.

Moreover, a film must utilize at least two creative leadership positions, such as casting director, cinematographer, costume designer, makeup artist, or others from specific underrepresented groups.

The "underrepresented groups" listed include women, racial minorities, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In other words, the Oscars no longer award the best film but the best film among those that prioritize diversity over screenwriting and storytelling. Meaning, the awards are no longer all that prestigious or gratifying.

Under the new guidelines, every film that wins Best Picture moving forward will have an asterisk next to its name.

Was "Anora" really worthy of Best Picture or did the Academy just reward the film because it featured a female lead in Mikey Madison, who portrays a stripper who marries the son of a Russian oligarch?

The Academy's stringent DEI requirements leave fans wondering.

Klausner earlier told the New York Post , "By these new rules, many previous winners would never have been recognized."

Perhaps the AMPAS will next rescind the Best Picture wins for "The Godfather," "Braveheart," and "Rocky" – all of which would be ineligible for the award today.