Oscars Are Back To Being A Woke Disaster As Javier Bardem Highjacks Broadcast For ‘Free Palestine’ Lecture

If you skipped the Oscars to watch paint dry or literally anything else, congratulations. You made the right call.

If you had Hollywood elites lecturing the masses about geopolitics on your 2026 Bingo card, go ahead and cash that ticket.

The 98th Academy Awards went off the rails Sunday night. Once again, the silver screen became a platform for whatever activist cause is trending online. The Academy decided that what viewers really wanted on a Sunday night was a political message from a guy who makes millions playing make-believe.

Actor Javier Bardem took the stage to present Best International Feature Film and decided the telecast needed one more detour. Instead of simply reading the teleprompter and handing out a trophy, Bardem used his moment to weigh in on a deeply complicated Middle Eastern conflict.

READ: Jimmy Kimmel Complains About Free Speech, Then Takes Cheap Shots At Trump, CBS At Oscars

Clutching the mic, Bardem declared, "No to war and free Palestine."

Because nothing says being in touch with everyday people like a wealthy actor in a tuxedo using one of the glitziest nights in entertainment to deliver a political statement.

Bardem also arrived wearing a "No a la guerra" pin along with a symbol supporting Palestine, making sure the message started before he ever reached the stage.

Naturally, the Hollywood bubble responded exactly how you would expect. Bardem’s remark drew loud applause inside the Dolby Theatre.

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The same industry that loves to preach inclusion and tolerance had no problem celebrating another awards-show political moment aimed less at entertaining the audience than reminding everyone in the room how morally enlightened they believe themselves to be.

That is a big reason awards shows keep bleeding viewers. People watch movies to escape the constant drumbeat of politics, not to get a second helping of it from an actor who suddenly wants to sound like a foreign policy expert.

While pro-ceasefire symbols and political accessories dominated the red carpet, one thing missing from the 98th Oscars was any sense of self-awareness.

As long as Hollywood keeps mistaking activism for entertainment, more viewers are going to keep tuning out. Anyone who skipped the Oscars for literally anything else probably made the right call.