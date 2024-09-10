Osama Bin Laden Raid Leader Shares Insane Story From The Epic Mission: VIDEO

The commander of the raid to kill Osama bin Laden shared a crazy story about how the planning went down.

The former al-Qaeda leader was killed in May 2011 when SEAL Team 6 operators from Red Squadron flew into Abbottabad, Pakistan in stealth helicopters and carried out the daring raid to take out the man responsible for 9/11.

What would have happened if local Pakistanis had tried to enter bin Laden's compound while the SEALs were there? It turns out that was heavily planned for, and a genius plan was cooked up to minimize the potential for bloodshed, according to raid leader Dave Cooper. 

You can listen to Dave explain it starting around 39:00 in the video below (follow me on Instagram for more pro-America clips and content), and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

