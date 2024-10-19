Oregon Ducks Mascot Caught On Video Suffering Embarrassing Moment, Quickly Recovers: WATCH

The Oregon Ducks mascot suffered an unfortunate moment Friday night.

The Ducks traveled to West Lafayette to blow out the Purdue Boilermakers 35-0, but things didn't get off to a hot start for the Oregon mascot.

While running onto the field, an Oregon player not paying attention crushed the mascot from behind, and it resulted in the mascot's head popping clean off.

You can watch the moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Oregon Ducks mascot crushed against Purdue.

Now, it would be easy to crush the Duck and make fun of whoever is in the mascot costume, but I'm going to throw you guys a bit of a curveball.

First, that wasn't the mascot's fault. That player wasn't paying attention at all and ran right into them. Oregon shows that lack of situational awareness down the stretch and the Ducks will be watching the CFP from home.

Second, let's give that Oregon mascot some props for an incredibly quick recovery. The head popped off, and without hesitation, the person got it back on.

Granted, it looked like it was put on backwards, but the mascot spun it into the correct position without hesitation. It's not getting knocked down that matters.

It's what you do when you get knocked down that matters, and the mascot showed zero hesitation. No surrender!

Plus, the Ducks won 35-0. Hard to stay down long when the team is 7-0 and ranked second in America. Let me know what you think of the funny moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.