OnlyFans Model Shoots Her Shot With Drake Maye, Slides Into His DMs & Invites Him To Party After Super Bowl

OnlyFans model Forrest Smith shoots her shot with Drake Maye and insults his wife in the process.

Drake Maye isn’t the only one in his family who is facing some stiff competition this weekend. His wife, Ann Michael Maye, is as well.

An OnlyFans model by the name of Forrest Smith decided to shoot her shot with the second year, MVP runner-up quarterback.

Smith didn’t just launch a shot from half-court without knowing that Maye is married. She's well aware that he's a married man.

In fact, she had some insults locked and loaded for his wife as she kicked off her campaign of self-promotion via a shot at a Super Bowl quarterback.

She posted a video offering to party with him after Sunday's game and slid into Maye's DMs.

"Okay, this might get me canceled, but I don't care. Did you guys see Drake Maye at the end of that AFC Championship? He did not look happy," Smith said in the video TMZ reposted.

"I don't know what's up with his wife. She kinda reminds me of a tradwife. She's like 23. He can do so much better than that. I know. I shouldn't say that."

Drake Maye Doesn’t Need This Kind of Super Bowl Week Distraction

Smith added, "I'm not doing anything after the Super Bowl, and if you win, I think you could have a better time than going to Disney with your wife. Yeah, I'll be around."

This isn’t the type of distraction Drake and his wife Ann Michael need heading into the biggest game they've ever prepared for, but I doubt it's going to throw them off their game.

These two have been together since middle school, and I'm sure they've been through this sort of thing before.

Smith followed up her video with a slide into Maye's DMs. She wrote, "Drake 👀 You didn't look too happy after that AFC win. You deserve to be celebrated! I'm excited to watch you crush it at the Super Bowl."

She continued, "Instead of Disney, why don't you come to Miami and hang with me? I have a fun party we can go to. Lmk what you think xo"

Patriots fans don’t have anything to worry about. Drake's locked in and at the time the DM was shared by Forrest Smith, he hadn’t even read it. He's not going through his DMs this week.