Only 11 Escaped Lab Monkeys Remain On The Loose, Others Are Crushing PB&Js

It's time to head to Yemassee, South Carolina to check in on the escaped lab monkey situation because those tasked with rounding up the rogue Rhesus macaques have been making some serious headway.

Over the weekend, just two of the 43 monkeys escaped the Alpha Genesis which breeds monkeys that will be used in medical research after an employee forgot to lock fully lock their enclosure fully.

Which I'd argue, is like the one rule of lab monkey care.

However, as of Tuesday morning another two monkeys were corralled bringing the total of monkeys still on the lam down to just 11.

According to CBS News, the two monkeys captured on Tuesday were doing well and were chowing down on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with plans for a desert of Froot Loops.

I'm far from a professional primatologist (although I do dabble at the amateur level), but I don't know that this is what we should be doing with recently recaptured monkeys.

You need to put yourself in the headspace of a monkey (but perhaps ignore the urge to fling your own excrement at the wall; it's tough, I know). Here's what they've experienced: they escaped, hung out within a couple of yards of the facility, were recaptured, and then the next thing they knew, they were eating PB&Js and Froot Loops.

So, to a monkey, the math is as follows: escape=PB&Js with a Froot Loops chaser.

I mean, the escape wasn't their fault, but if I were a monkey who got a taste for PB&Js like that, I'd be mulling over my next escape attempt before I'd even gotten a chance to wipe the final dribble of Smuckers from my monkey mouth.

But again, I'm just an amateur on the primatology front…

Fortunately, the monkeys that have been recovered aren't showing any "ill effects from their adventure" according to the facility's CEO Greg Westergaard.

This incident, however, hasn't been great for the lab monkey biz in that the incident has stirred renewed criticism of using primates in medical research.