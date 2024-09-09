One Of The Mormon Wives From 'Soft Swinging' Reality Show Has Wild Sex Act Secret Involving Cereal Revealed

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is here, and we might as well make the most of the reality TV show that was born out of a "soft swinging" scandal involving Mormons in Utah.

There's no way a group of swinging Mormon wives are going to go from a scandal like that to a boring show on Hulu, right? These are the secret lives after all.

There are going to be a few stories the ladies are willing to share with the audience showing up for more soft swinging-like drama. They didn't have to wait long.

During episode three of the series, Demi Engemann's intimate moment involving a box of Fruity Pebbles and her husband Brett was revealed by fellow cast member Whitney Leavitt.

Whitney shared the secret with some of the other women behind Demi's back. Revealing each other's secrets, score one for this show. That's the kind of thing that can spark some major drama in the blink of an eye, and it almost did here.

The secrets are flying on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Whitney demonstrated the sex act while discussing it with the other women and then joked, reports the Daily Mail, "What can I say? The fruity cereal has to do with taste."

Later in the episode, Whitney escalated the situation when she gifted Demi a box of Fruity Pebbles. Oh, no she didn't. Yes she did and that crossed the line according to Demi.

"This specific thing that she was trying to make light of and make a joke was something that was completely intimate and off the table, that was between Brett and I," Demi said.

"We swore to each other that we would never tell a soul about that. I just think it's below the belt."

The below the belt shot caused some troubles at home for Demi too. Her husband wasn't too happy that the intimate details had been discussed on the show.

But don't worry. If this group can survive a soft swinging scandal, and most of them involved in the scandal did survive it, then a little sex act with cereal talk isn't going to be a major issue.

"We're pretty open, within reason - we have kids and we wanna be respectful," she explained. "But we're pretty open with how obsessed we are with each other and how we push the boundaries and have fun with it for sure."

So the couple likes to eat cereal in bed. That has to be easier on a relationship than soft swinging.