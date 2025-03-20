One Of The Best Movie Ideas Ever — 'Coyote Vs. Acme,' May Finally See The Light Of Day

I don't know if you remember this, but a few years back, Warner Bros. Discovery decided that in the name of tax write-offs they were going to shelve a bunch of movies some of which were already completed.

The big one that everyone talked about was Batgirl, but I say, "Who cares?" There will be plenty of other superhero movies to fill that void.

But one of the movies they shelved may soon see the light of day, and it's one of the best ideas I've ever heard for a movie that uses pre-existing characters.

That movie? Coyote Vs. Acme.

The premise is nothing short of brilliant: for decades Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote has used Acme products in his quest to hunt down the ever-elusive Roadrunner (Meep! Meep!). However, many of those products literally blew up in his face.

Now he's taking Acme to court.

I. Love. This. Idea.

Better yet, the film is a combination of animation and live-action (think Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, one of my all-time favorites) and it stars Will Forte (one of the most underrated SNL cast members ever) as the attorney Wile E. Coyote hires in his quest for restitution, as well as recently-turned-heel John Cena, and Lana Condor.

The film — which is based on a 1990 humor piece called "Coyote v. Acme" by Ian Frazier which appeared in the New Yorker was directed by David Green and written Samy Burch with story input from James Gunn and Jeremy Slater.

I'm all for people cranking out fresh new ideas, but if you're going to use pre-existing characters, ideas, or "intellectual property" as they say in the biz, at least do something interesting with it, and that's exactly what they did with this one.

According to Deadline, negotiations between Warner Bros. and distributor Ketchup Entertainment are still ongoing and could reportedly cost as much as $50 million.

Ketchup also struck a deal to release The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie — which is in theaters now — a film that was set to be released on Max (back then it was known as HBO Max) in 2021, but was also one of the movies set aside as a write-off.