Photos Of Secret CIA/Black Ops Team Go Viral, Will Terrify Bad Guys

The Omega Teams were often referred to as "Hunter/Killer" teams during the GWOT.

Some epic photos of the legendary Omega Teams have surfaced online.

As OutKick readers know, the United States of America has the greatest military on the planet, and no other country comes close. Anyone who says differently should pick up a book and learn about history.

We have the greatest Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force the world has ever seen, and there's one thing America does better than everyone else:

Special Operations.

Omega Teams photos surfaced online.

The United States has several Tier One military units and Special Access Programs that are meant to unleash hell on America's enemies.

One little known program during the GWOT was the Omega Teams. The Omega Teams combined CIA assets with Special Operations members to design what were sometimes referred to as "Hunter/Killer Teams" to take out high-value targets. Oftentimes, the military side would provide Delta Force, SEAL Team 6, and Army Rangers (including the Rangers SMU RRC).

I spoke with former RRC member Mike Edwards about his time in the program during an interview shot a couple of years ago. You can watch his comments in the video below.

Very little is publicly available on the Omega Teams, and photos of members of the now-ended program are about as rare as a unicorn sighting. However, with the wars behind us, information once whispered about units and programs is starting to drip out.

That now includes several photos that appear to show members of the Omega Teams on target. Unfortunately, I can't embed some photos currently going viral on Instagram, but you can check them out here.

There are also more photos of Omega Teams members below. You'll notice they don't exactly look like regular soldiers.

Again, very little is known about the actions of Omega Teams during the height of the GWOT, and there's a good chance the public probably won't know the full extent of their actions for decades to come.

That's simply how the world of black ops works.

What do you think about the United States military and Special Operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.