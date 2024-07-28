Olympic Surfer Moons Everyone After Unfortunate Wardrobe Malfunction During Competition

Olympic athletes from all around the world are competing in the Summer Games and are hoping for a memorable experience. Ideally, they win a medal or two as a reward for their years of hard work, their dedication, and training.

German surfer Tim Elter had a moment he'll never forget on Saturday during the first heat of the men’s shortboard competition. His moment came after he went down in the surf while competing in Tahiti - that's right, the surfing portion of the Olympics isn't going down anywhere near Paris.

Anyway, Elter went down and when he got back up on his board so he could make his way back out to deeper waters, he suffered a wardrobe malfunction of sorts.

His shorts slid down, and he mooned the dozens of people who were tuning in for the event. I'm not even sure the commentators were watching.

Elter's pants fall down, he dives through a crashing wave, moons the camera, and nothing. They didn't mention it at all. There wasn't even a whisper about what was probably the most exciting moment of the entire event.

A Performance This Olympic Surfer Won't Soon Forget

Thankfully, social media exists and many more people are aware of the mooning than would have been otherwise. You can see in the shot as his moon is revealed that the German was already having a rough day.

Elter was in third place at the time his pants slid down his legs. Props to him for rolling with it even though he had to have known his pants had fallen down. This allowed folks on social media to have fun with it.

Some are destined for Olympic glory by taking home a medal. For others, Olympic glory takes on a much different form. Sometimes in the form of a wardrobe malfunction that causes you to moon everyone.