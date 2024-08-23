Olympic Runner Goes Viral With Tongue Exercises Designed To Release A Certain Type Of Tension

In March, Brittany Mahomes had the internet buzzing with "pelvic floor" talk. Fast-forward to August and the first lady of the Kansas City Chiefs is all healed up and pregnant with another child.

But wouldn’t you know it, there's some more pelvic floor talk coming our way thanks to Olympic runner Colleen Quigley. Pelvic floor talk that includes a tip that could have proved beneficial to Mrs. Mahomes.

Quigley, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Games, is a steeplechase specialist who still puts in work on the track. Before doing so, she has a certain routine she goes through to prepare herself.

That routine includes some weird tongue exercises that, among other things, help to release the muscles of the pelvic floor. She demonstrated the exercise by taking off her shirt and grabbing her tongue.

Quigley admits the tongue stretching routine is uncomfortable at times and makes you look crazy while you're doing them. She added, "Sometimes you drool on yourself… just try to relax into it…"

I'm no doctor, but the purveyor of information claims the benefits from the tongue stretching routine are worth it. She credited Dr. Noah Moos - a chiropractor specialist in Texas - with teaching her the routine.

Olympian Colleen Quigley has everyone grabbing their tongues like a bunch of weirdos

The NY Post reports that the claims by Quigley have some validity. Cate Schaffter, a pelvic floor therapist, said "everything we do with our mouth — eating, talking, yawning — can be linked to our pelvic floor."

"On top of that, the vagus nerve also has connections to both the pelvic organs, tongue and our larynx of our voice box," she continued. "So in short, everything is connected."

Fascinating. You probably didn't realize when you first started down the viral tongue exercise road that you would end up learning something along the way. Yet here we are.

You'll probably do what I just did, which was first Google whether men have a pelvic floor - I told you I'm not a doctor. The answer, by the way, is yes, I'll save you that step.

Then you'll look around to make sure nobody is looking before pulling your tongue out of your mouth and trying out the exercises.

It could be that I'm not a well-oiled athletic machine anymore, but I didn't notice anything in the pelvic floor or elsewhere. I wish you luck on your tongue exercise journey.