Olympic Love Comes To An End In Paris As A Sailor Reveals She's No Longer With Her Soccer Player Girlfriend

So much for Paris being the "city of love." That's not the experience of at least two Olympic athletes who, prior to the Summer Games, were a couple.

German soccer player Lea Schuller and Austrian sailor Lara Vadlau headed into the games excited about getting to see one another. That excitement didn't last.

Prior to the Olympics, the two had been training and hadn't spent a lot of time together. It should have been the perfect opportunity to reconnect for the two.

They're in Paris, at the Olympics, and allegedly surrounded by romance. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be. The two will both be going home with medals, but they'll also be doing so single.

They've called it quits and appear to have done so some time during the Olympics. Vadlau broke the news of the split during a recent interview.

Lea Schuller and Lara Vadlau have called it quits at the Olympics

She revealed, according to the Daily Mail, "Lea is no longer my partner. Of course I am very proud of her and we are still very good friends and I am keeping my fingers crossed for her."

It's not clear when the relationship officially came to an end, but heading into the games, Schuller was talking about spending time with her girlfriend at the Olympics.

"It's great that we both made it to Paris. Maybe we'll run into each other a few times," she said. "We rarely see each other, only about 100 days a year, because Lara is away a lot and trains hard to prepare for the Games."

That doesn't sound like a relationship that was headed for a split to me. Sure, they spend a lot of time apart, but they've made it work up to this point. This sounded like someone excited about seeing their significant other.

Now they're in Paris. That should have been the perfect place to get things back on track. Unfortunately for them and all the romantics out there, that's not how things played out.

Whatever happened, they didn't let it affect them in competition. Schuller is leaving Paris with a bronze medal, while Vadlau is taking home a gold.

I hear you, but at what cost?

Who knows, maybe it was all worth it and these two were meant to be after all. Now that they're finished competing in the Olympics, they'll find their way back together.