Olympic Diver Who Is Going Mega Viral For Her Shower Photo Warns Of An Imposter

We've got an Olympics impostor on the loose somewhere in Paris.

Days after Australian Alysha Koloi went mega viral for seemingly posting a shower picture from the Paris Games to her Twitter account, she's now saying she didn't post it at all.

That's right. Someone has created a burner Alysha Koloi account, quickly garnered over 55,000 followers (can't imagine why), and is now posting content from the Paris Games that is going insanely viral on social media.

What a mystery!

"Hi, this is not my Twitter/X account," Koloi wrote on Instagram. "I do not have one. It is someone pretending to be me. Please report it. Thank you."



Alysha Koloi goes viral, but did she mean to?

What a time to be alive. Who would have thought that we'd have someone hacking an Aussie diver and posting shower pics of her to the World Wide Web. How does that happen in 2024?!

Because it's 2024. Duh. This is the world we live in now. It's the Wild Wild West out there. You can't take a quick shower in Paris without everyone and their mother seeing it. No shot.

Internet impostors are all the rage right now, especially on Twitter.

I love Elon Musk. Love what he's done for Twitter – besides renaming it X, which I'll never do. Come on. That was stupid. But I do love everything else.

That being said, it's a wasteland now. Not really a true check and balance system anymore. Anyone can grab a blue badge if they have a couple bucks, create an account, and BAM – you're a viral Olympian diver. Just like that.

Anyway, I appreciate Alysha Koloi nipping this in the bud. Not sure if there's any real point to it, but she's out in front of it now.

Nothing else she can do besides enjoy the rest of the weekend in Paris and head back to Australia with her head held high, and a ton of new followers on social media. Not the worst thing in the world.