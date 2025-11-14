Olivia Nuzzi (Sorta) Addresses RFK Jr. Relationship With Steamy Details In New Book

Olivia Nuzzi’s new book dives into her connection with RFK Jr. — and the details are hotter than anyone expected.

Big J Olivia Nuzzi is ready to reveal horny details from the ALLEGED digital affair she had with a politician that might be, could be, probably is, RFK Jr.

The former New York magazine political journalist reveals in her new book, "American Canto," that things between her and an unnamed "politician" turned into a digital affair that made it all the way to the "I love you" affair before it ultimately all came crashing down.

In the book, according to a copy obtained by the New York Times, readers won't need to be FBI agents to figure out the "politician" she's writing about is ALLEGEDLY, PROBABLY, MOST LIKELY RFK Jr.

You get the idea. She's not confirming, nor denying a digital tryst with RFK Jr.

As for the good stuff between these two, Nuzzi, 32, says the "politician" was the first one to say "I love you," but, wait, there's more and it's WILD.

This politician, who liked to refer to his digital fling as "Livvy," even said he wanted Nuzzi to have his baby. ALLEGEDLY. THIS IS NUZZI WRITING THIS STUFF ABOUT A "POLITICIAN."

Whew, I need a cig and I don't even smoke.

Wait, there's MORE!

Nuzzi continues in her book about how this politician wrote poems for her and even promised to take a bullet for her.

#NeverForget that Nuzzi had a long romantic relationship with nutjob Keith Olbermann

We are talking about a woman who, when she was 21, dated Keith Olbermann, who was 55 at the time. Seriously. Not kidding. The guy who calls OutKick fascist, revealed in the fall of 2024 that he and Nuzzi had dogs, tattoos and rings. That's the prowess we're talking about here from Nuzzi. She can make grown men make serious business decisions.

"I am beginning to suspect she likes all old guys. I mean, she was going to marry one [Ed. note: Nuzzi and political writer Ryan Lizza were engaged when news broke of a sexting relationship with the "politician"] who was twenty years older than her," Olbermann said at the time on his podcast.

"Also, I'm old.

"On the other hand, I'm not as old as Bobby Kennedy. I win. Son of a Bitch is five years older than I am."

How crazy did this relationship get between Nuzzi and the ‘Politician’?

Apparently, the two had favorite body parts for each other. She chose his nose. He chose her mouth. They talked about drugs, Nuzzi writes. She admitted to liking uppers.

As for how the two were outed, Nuzzi believes it was Lizza. In October 2024, she filed a restraining order against her ex, claiming he hacked into her phone.

American Canto hits bookstores December 2.