Olivia Dunne Took A 'Polar Plunge' In A Red Bikini For Christmas

Olivia Dunne prepared for Christmas this year differently than most people did. She wasn’t bundled up next to the fireplace with some hot chocolate waiting for Santa to squeeze down the chimney, at least not during the day on Christmas Eve.

The temperatures in New Jersey were perfect for those types of activities, but the 22-year-old recent LSU graduate had other ideas in mind. She had a red bikini and a trip to the beach planned, and the freezing temperatures were welcomed.

Livvy and others headed down to Belmar Beach so she could check a "polar plunge" off her list of content ideas and Christmas preparations. She didn’t let the fact that she admittedly hates the cold slow her down either.

There were millions of views to be had after all. These algorithms don’t feed themselves, especially not around the holidays. Sure she could have grabbed a Santa hat then sat next to the tree, but there were a lot of people doing that already.

If you want to separate yourself, throw on a bikini - preferably a red or green one - head down to the beach and jump in the freezing cold ocean.

Olivia Dunne's dominant Christmas Eve performance will carry her into the New Year

Toss a Christmas song into the clip as you post it and watch the magic happen. That's how it's done. That's how you prepare for Christmas.

That's how you put the finishing touches on everything leading up to the big holiday. It's a tone-setter for the rest of the year, and it takes the pressure of New Year's.

There's no need to try to come up with some over-the-top concept to end the year. This is a strong enough performance to carry Olivia Dunne into 2025.

That's when the real work will start. Her final year as an LSU gymnast. What does she do to top herself? We shall see.