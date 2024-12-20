Olivia Dunne Celebrates Major Life News With Viral Photos

Olivia Dunne is officially a graduate of LSU.

The famous gymnast for the Tigers made a name for herself not just in athletics, but also on social media after getting to Baton Rouge.

She's easily one of the most famous athletes to ever come out of the school, and that's saying something considering all the NFL talent that have played for the Tigers.

Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU graduation.

Well, her undergraduate career is over at LSU, and she celebrated in style. Livvy posted several photos on Instagram in honor of the accomplishment.

"Forever LSU," Dunne captioned the post. You can take a look at the celebratory post below.

While Dunne's undergraduate career might be over, it seems like she'll be taking some graduate classes due to the fact she's competing for the gymnast team for the final time this season.

Either that, or she's just going to enroll and then not attend class. After all, she's making big money in the NIL game. No grades or classes are going to change that fact.

Don't hate the player. Hate the game, and it's a game Dunne is dominating.

Congrats to Livvy Dunne for closing one chapter of her life ahead of starting another. Now, we wait to see what she does next.