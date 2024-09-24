Olivia Dunne Reveals Disgusting Request People Made: VIDEO

People used to have a disgusting request for Olivia Dunne.

The star LSU gymnast is one of the most famous women in America, and has made a huge name for herself on social media.

As we all know, there are some very weird people on the internet. You can't make it big online without dealing with some bizarre people.

However, the people in Olivia Dunne's comments took things to a very strange and gross level.

Olivia Dunne reveals disgusting request fans had for her.

Olivia Dunne revealed on a recent podcast that fans used to ask for her bathwater. No, you didn't misread that. Fans wanted her bathwater.

"You know what I had for a really long time in my comment section? People asking for my bathwater...I was like, what has my life come to? People begging for bathwater," Livvy explained.

You can watch a video of her full comments below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Well, that's enough internet for me today. I think we can go ahead and shut it down after hearing people were asking Livvy Dunne for her bathwater.

Not just asking Livvy for bathwater, but doing it *PUBLICLY* in her comments. Seriously, what has the world come to?

You need to go outside and touch grass if you ever find yourself commenting disgusting stuff like this on a person's video. Turn your phone off, close your computer and go back to living a normal life.

Unfortunately, we all know a lot of people won't do that. They'll continue to be weird online. It's just the nature of the beast.

Always keep your head on a swivel online, especially when it comes to the comments section. Let me know what you think of Olivia Dunne's story at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.