Olivia Dunne Celebrates 22nd Birthday With Viral Photos From Bed

Olivia Dunne's birthday didn't go unnoticed on social media.

Dunne continues to be a superstar on social media, and is currently enjoying what will be her last year as a gymnast for the LSU Tigers.

It's hard to believe it, but she only just turned 22 on Tuesday. Feels like she's been around much longer than just a few years considering how she has dominated the NIL game, Instagram and TikTok.

Olivia Dunne turns 22.

How do you celebrate a birthday as a young multi-millionaire with one of the biggest followings in the world? You can do it right from the comfort of your bedroom.

"Woke up a lil older #22," Dunne wrote on several photos of herself celebrating her 22nd birthday with a cake, tiara, balloons and some kind of bottled drink.

She even let her dog get in on the celebration!

Her fans seemed to appreciate the post. One wrote, "This is how I imagine you wake up every morning."

Another commented on the mega-viral post that they hope her dog Roux gets to share "the cake with" Dunne.

Life sure must be nice when you're rich as all hell with generational money by the age of 22, a star athlete, have one of the most recognizable brands in America and are dating one of the best pitchers - Paul Skenes - in the entire MLB.

To paraphrase Donald Trump, she's winning so much that you have to wonder if she's getting tired of it at this point.

Happy birthday, Livvy! Raise a toast to another year of content and big paydays.