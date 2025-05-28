Man Who Quit His Job To Sail Around The World With His Cat Has Arrived In Hawaii

After 25 grueling days at sea, Oliver Widger has officially made landfall in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Oregon man went viral last month when he announced his plans to sail around the world alone. Well, except for his cat Phoenix, whom he found in a dumpster about seven years ago. Widger has built up a massive following while documenting his journey with daily posts on TikTok and Instagram.

Widger embarked from Warrenton Marina on the Oregon Coast on April 30. And on Saturday, he arrived in Oahu and was greeted by cheering fans. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green even presented him with an official proclamation at the Waikiki Yacht Club.

"His journey reminds us of the voyaging spirit that lives in all of us: the drive to explore, to grow, and to trust the ocean," Green wrote in an Instagram post.

Widger made the decision to start his adventure after he was diagnosed with Klippel-Feil Syndrome, a painful skeletal condition that can sometimes cause paralysis. That's when he realized that life is precious, and he was wasting too much time doing something he hated.

So he quit his corporate job at a tire shop, cashed out his 401(k) and bought a boat.

"I think a lot of people are, you know, you're grinding at your job all day long, and it doesn't really matter how much money you make at this point, everybody's just trying to do enough to get by and that just wears you out," Widger told the crowd at his reception in Oahu. "It's just the world's in a weird place, and I think people have seen that it's possible to break out."

Oliver Widger Documents His Harrowing Sailing Journey

Throughout his journey, Widger faced storms, sail repairs and the most "terrifying" — a rudder failure.

It wasn't all bad and scary, though. At one point during the trip, Widger got a special delivery via airdrop. In a video posted last week, he showed off a surprise care package from e.l.f. Cosmetics, containing a heaping supply of sunscreen and cat treats.

"Receiving the e.l.f. care package in the middle of the ocean was intense; it was cool," Widger said. "It wasn’t just about snacks and supplies — it was a powerful reminder that people were watching, believing in me, and cheering me on."

As for the next stop on his journey, Widger says he might make the roughly 2,500-mile trek from Hawaii to French Polynesia.

First, though, he and Phoenix will take a breather. And probably do a few boat repairs, too.

