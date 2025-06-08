Old Tweet Comes Back to Haunt Simone Biles in Feud With Riley Gaines

Biles once agreed that men would dominate women’s sports. So why is she mocking Riley Gaines for saying the same thing now?

Old tweets have a way of biting you in the butt sometimes — just ask Simone Biles.

In the latest chapter of her public feud with OutKick's own Riley Gaines, Biles is now being called out for a tweet she posted back in October 2017. And it's not a great look.

The post, which was dug up and re-shared by Gaines, shows the star Olympic gymnast responding to a now-deactivated account with the message: "ahhhh good thing guys don't compete against girls or he'd take all the gold medals !!"

Gaines wasted no time pointing out the irony, re-posting Biles' old tweet and writing: "Oop don’t you hate it when your past self completely undermines your current nonsensical argument? How has 2025 Simone reconciled with the fact 2017 Simone was a 'truly sick bully' by her own standard?"

For anyone who missed the context: the beef between these two athletes began after Gaines criticized the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) for allowing a trans-identifying male athlete to compete — and win — a girls' softball state championship. Biles jumped in, attacking Gaines personally, calling her a "sore loser," "truly sick," and suggesting she "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male."

The insults drew backlash online, especially Biles' decision to body-shame another female athlete while claiming to champion "inclusion."

But now the criticism is heating up — not just over what Biles said in 2025, but what she clearly believed in 2017.

To be fair, the tweet Biles was responding to back then came from an account that's since been deactivated, so we don't know exactly whom or what she was referencing. But even without full context, the sentiment is crystal clear: male athletes have a competitive advantage over female athletes.

And, Simone, we couldn't agree more.