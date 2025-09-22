The Old Poop Spray Prank Lands High School Teaching Assistant Behind Bars

Poop spray once meant laughs. Now it means $55K in damages and a teaching assistant in handcuffs.

They don’t make the poop or fart spray like they used to. These days, the simple prank of spraying some in the hallway evacuates schools and has kids complaining about asthma attacks.

Come to think of it, maybe it's the kids they don’t make like they used to. A teaching assistant at a South Carolina high school bought some poop spray online and sprayed it in the school multiple times over a few weeks.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, WFSB reports, 32-year-old Alexander Lewis used the spray to cause disruptions at the school and had students seeking medical attention for respiratory issues.

The West Florence High School teaching assistant's alleged use of the poop spray also had the school shell out $55,000 for inspection and damages to the air conditioning system.

That had to have been some highly potent spray. Not only did it allegedly damage an air conditioner, it turned a harmless prank into charges and a trip to jail for Lewis.

Poop Spray Prank Racks Up a $55K Bill for the School

Lewis was charged with disturbing schools and malicious injury to property. That sounds way better than having to explain that you're behind bars for a poop spray prank.

He's reportedly, as of Sunday, being held at the local jail while awaiting bond.

The school prank is still under investigation by authorities, and they say additional charges could be filed against him.

This story takes me back. Not to my days as a teaching assistant. I was never a teaching assistant, but back to my days as a student with juvenile delinquent tendencies.

We didn’t have to rely on a teaching assistant for our odor-related pranks. We, like the leaders we were, took matters into our own hands.

There were no complaints of breathing issues, which, to be fair to those kids at this high school, might be related to the weapons grade poop spray being sold online.

Let's dial down the potency a tad and get back to when pranks didn’t lead to property damage and trips to jail. Is that too much to ask?