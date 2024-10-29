Ohio Town Is Being Overrun By African Migrants Who Are Overwhelming The Sewers

A small, suburban Cincinnati town of 3,500 says it is being overwhelmed by the influx of 3,000 illegals who have overwhelmed the village and the sewer system, according to village administrators.

How bad are things in Lockland, OH?

Fire chief Doug Wehmeyer says that emergency runs are up 12% and most of that is coming from apartment buildings where illegals (the libs say they're legal because the government gave them an asylum court date and that makes them LEGAL!!!! …blah, blah, blah…you know how this goes) are cramming, in some instances, up to a dozen people in single units.

What are the firefighters finding? Cooking fires.

Annnnnddddd there's more.

"The sewer system is getting backed up. The drainage is getting backed up in the building and then we're responding for the issues of literally feces running down the walls of the bathrooms from the floor above," Wehmeyer told Fox reporter Garrett Tenney.

Attaboy, America, just want this country needed. Let's drop 3,000 African illegals on a town of 3,500 in a sleepy part of suburban Cincinnati that clearly isn't wealthy, with no government support, or a care in the world out of the federal government, and let the locals fend for themselves.

The median household income in Lockland is $44,000. Lockland was already a poor village. The 2022 poverty rate was nearly 30%.

Now we've got waterfalls of s--t running down walls and illegals who aren't working, according to the mayor, sucking up services that the tax base is paying for.

And the Biden-Kamala team has nothing to say.

Oh, well. Not their problem.

While Haitians have determined Springfield, OH is their promised land, the Mauritanians are said to have picked Lockland after a TikTok video started being passed around the African country.

The video details how to get to the United States and now, according to the Washington Post, the U.S. has seen a 2,800% rise since 2022 in Mauritanians who've come here.

Now, Lockland has, according to the chief, apartment buildings designed to hold 320 people that are now holding 600 to 900 people.

The results?

"So when you use the utilities, that's backing up. We have instances where people are going in to take a shower and feces is running out of the drains, filling the bathtubs as it comes from a floor above. That's compounded probably by the cooking methods that they use, which is a heavy grease-laden process," Wehmeyer added.

How nice.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com