Officer Whiffs On Tackle Attempt Of Woman Going Crazy On Delta Airlines Employees, Lands On His Face

A woman in the middle of losing her mind at an airport in Georgia showed off some impressive footwork when officers attempted to detain her. It resulted in an officer whiffing on a tackle attempt before landing like a ton of bricks.

We've seen it time and time again. Some people aren’t built for air travel. The slightest inconvenience sets them off, and before you know it, they're in the middle of a full-blown meltdown.

What we haven’t seen, until now, is the person losing their composure and also possessing the skills of an evasive running back who can split defenders, avoid tackles, and break big runs. This woman possesses those skills and puts them on full display.

It's unknown what set the woman off, but as we've learned in other cases, it doesn't take much. It's not uncommon for people to take air travel issues as a personal attack.

A fellow passenger, just trying to get their boarding pass, caught the woman in the middle of her meltdown behind the Delta check-in counter at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

She's screaming, "Don’t trust cops, only trust firemen!" as the cops make their way towards her. Then, out of nowhere, the woman takes off running from behind the Delta counter. She makes moves, dips under a retractable belt attached to a stanchion before screaming at one of the officers, "I will kill you!"

Someone needs to get this woman a contract - she's got some serious skills

It looks at this point like two officers are about to put an end to the craziness as they close in on her. Little did they know, she had more moves up her sleeve. She heads towards an officer before making a break for daylight and running right between the two.

One of the officers goes for the tackle but comes up empty. He whiffs, doesn't slow the woman down at all, and slams hard on the airport floor. It's an embarrassing attempt that could be a sign that he's lost a step and should retire.

The woman makes it back behind the check-in counter before being taken into custody. She had seemingly grown tired of putting her elite footwork to use and decided to call it a day.