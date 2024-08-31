Oasis Face Value Ticket Resale Plan Could Be A Huge Mess

Oasis fans are furious as resale tickets for the band's first concerts since breaking up in 2009 are now being sold for hundreds of dollars more, despite the band saying it will ban all tickets that are resold on the secondary market.

Yet, despite their stipulations, within minutes of today's onsale of the UK rock band's upcoming European Tour, dozens of tickets suddenly were available on sites such as StubHub - which, according to the band, should not be allowed to happen.

Instead, fans were told to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster only.

However, that is also making fans very frustrated as they are finding out first hand about Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing option where seats can be resold at a higher premium price based on demand. It's believed that approximately 14 million people were attempting to get one of the 1.4 million Oasis tickets for their upcoming European Tour next summer, which will be 25 shows.

As you can imagine, it's absolute chaos.

OASIS FANS ARE FURIOUS AT TICKETMASTER

In addition to that, Oasis and Ticketmaster are once again finding out what Taylor Swift went through when her Eras Tour onsale demand crashed the website and led to absolute global chaos. Fans reported that the website was crashing, or that they were unable to purchase tickets despite having them in their queue.

However, as someone who has worked in the music industry for years and lives and breathes music - there are two MAJOR questions I have.

First off, how do Oasis and Ticketmaster plan to enforce their no-third-party ticket resale policy? How will they know if a ticket that was legitimately purchased from Ticketmaster and then resold, went through StubHub or a different site?

Second, have Oasis fans NEVER used Ticketmaster before? How are they just finding out about dynamic pricing? All across social media, fans are FLIPPING out that the prices are more expensive. Uh, hello - welcome to concerts in 2024.

As a result of all the complaints, Ticketmaster released a statement informing all ticket buyers that their dynamic ticket policy is on their website, which reads: "Promoters and artists set ticket prices. Prices can be either fixed or market-based." Essentially, Ticketmaster is saying they aren't at fault, and hiding behind the ‘surge’ of ticket buyers.

It will definitely be interesting to see what and how Oasis handles this no StubHub or secondary ticket platform policy. If it works, that would be a monumental shift in the live music industry. However, that would also give Ticketmaster much more power and centralized control over tickets.