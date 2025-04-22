Oakland Elects Insane Mayor Who Thinks $50 Minimum Wage Will Solve Inflation

Let's go to Oakland, California where the ultra-insane have ramped up the insanity by electing $50 minimum wage fan Barbara Lee as their new mayor.

Lee, a former U.S. Rep. who gave up that job in 2024 when she ran for the U.S. Senate to fill Dianne Feinstein's seat and ultimately lost a primary to Adam Schiff, declared victory over the weekend and will now go to work solving Oakland's issues of which there are a few.

"She will be working against some serious headwinds. Lee has inherited a budget deficit of $87 million, with more financial pain on the horizon due to dwindling revenue, soaring spending, and the rising costs of pensions and insurance," the Washington Post reported Saturday.

While she'll have her work cut out for her turning around that hellhole, it's Barbara's 2024 comments during a Senate debate that has her going viral this week. In a KTLA debate, Lee explained why she thinks the federal minimum wage should be $50 an hour.

"I know what worker productivity means, and that means that you have to make sure that your employees are taken care of and have a living wage," Lee told Californians.

"Just do the math—of course we have national minimum wages that we need to raise to a living wage, you're talking about $20, $25," she said. "Fine, but I have got to be focused on what California needs and what the affordability factor is when we calculate this wage," she added while noting that the United Way said $127,000 for a family of four is "just barely enough to get by."

This is the person who was just voted to run a city with a 436,000 population that is heading for a budget crisis, according to those who have been analyzing Oakland's issue.

LOLOLOLOLOL…voters get what they deserve. Oakland, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York. This just keeps going on and on and on.

Oakland's previous mayor that was just kicked out, Shen Thao, had her house raided by the FBI as part of a corruption investigation. You'll never guess the organizations that backed both Thao and Barbara Lee.

How screwed is Oakland? In August, someone stole the jaws of life from firefighters

Seriously. OutKick wrote about it.

Even In-N-Out pulled out of Oakland because it's an absolute hellhole. The city's only location said enough is enough in early 2024 when theft, armed robberies and other criminal activity took its toll.

The A's left town. The Raiders have been gone for a few years. The Golden State Warriors left in 2019.

What Oakland is left with is a Democrat lifer like Barbara Lee selling these idiots on some pipe dream of $50 minimum wage and a life of sucking off the teet of the federal government. This is same city that announced in 2021 that it was giving $500 to families of color and white people need not apply.

The mayor at the time who cheered on that plan was Libby Schaaf. She's running for state treasurer in the 2026 election.

How much is $50 minium wage per year as Barbara Lee has proposed?

We're talking about $104,000 per year.

This is the work of the nutjob who will now run Oakland. Good luck, idiots.