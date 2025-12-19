Two Rats, One Bagel: Rodents Play Tug-O'-War Over Soggy Subway Snack In Viral NYC Clip

It's the peak of rodents fighting over New York foods on video excellence

It feels like yesterday a lone rat went viral while trying to lug a slice of pizza through the streets of New York City, but it has actually been more than a decade since we were introduced to Pizza Rat.

So, it's high time we got a new rodent/New York City food staple mashup.

Well, today is the day.

Meet two rats fighting over a bagel in the subway!

That's almost poetic, isn't it?

It needs to become the new city seal for New York.

Nah, Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani would step in and make them share it… or more likely, he'd take the bagel and give it to some other rat who didn't have the fight in him to jump into the fray.

That was also a hell of an endorsement for the structural integrity of a genuine New York bagel.

I mean, I don't think rats are going to be breaking any powerlifting records any time soon, but I would've assumed two of them could have teamed up to rip a bagel in half.

Especially one that's all soggy after lying around in the subway.

I don't know if that bagel is made of Kevlar or what, but that thing wouldn't budge while those two rats battled it out.

If a bagel in that bad of shape can take two rats giving it everything they've got, I think it can handle some bacon, eggs, and cheese with ease.

Unfortunately, after this follow-up to Pizza Rat, I think we've hit the pinnacle of animals with New York food videos. Unless I see a video within the next couple of weeks of a couple of pigeons punching each other over a chopped cheese sandwich, I think the Battle of the Bagel is going to remain the high-water mark.

But hey, I thought that after Pizza Rat, too.