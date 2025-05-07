12-Foot, Overweight Black Woman Statue Erected In Times Square As 'Contrast' To 'White Men' Hero Statues

So stunning, so brave.

In what's being called a "contrast" to the two white men who have statues in Times Square, a new 12-foot statue of a fictionalized overweight black woman has been erected at Broadway and 46th Street.

Why?

The Times Square Arts association presents a big word salad on its official website for the bronze statue (it will stay standing until June 17) created by artist Thomas J Price, but then, buried deep in the word salad, we get an interesting nugget.

"Installed at ground level on a wide low base, the work invites engagement with the hundreds of thousands of people who traverse the plazas each day, the woman in Grounded in the Stars cuts a stark contrast to the pedestaled permanent monuments — both white, both men — which bookend Duffy Square, while embodying a quiet gravity and grandeur," the Times Square Arts group says on its site.

You guessed it. This is about race.

Who are the two white men that the Times Square Arts won't name?

One of the white men is World War I hero Father Francis Duffy who became the most highly decorated cleric in the history of the U.S. Army for his efforts during combat on the Western Front in France. Duffy was honored with the Distinguished Service Cross for his service to the United States which included caring for wounded and dying men. The other white man is George C. Cohan who is regarded as a Broadway hero who was America's first show business superstar. NPR says Cohan should be remembered as the man who "created Broadway." In other words, without Cohan's efforts in the early 20th century, there's a chance there's no Times Square for the 12-foot overweight black woman to chill for the next couple of months.

In other words, the wokes decided it was time for the Times Square white men to give up some of their turf to a big black woman who wants to speak to a manager NOW.

Why is there a statue of a giant black woman in Times Square?

Besides presenting a "contrast" to the white guys, the Times Square Arts team says the unnamed woman's role is to create "an introspective meditation on humanity, while noting the artist's "work offers viewers a unique opportunity to experience Times Square in a new light, and share in a moment of personal reflection and empathy amidst the hyperactivity of the district."

Oh, OK.

And what are we reflecting on?

On artist Thomas J Price's website, he paints a clearer picture as to what he was after with this work.

"…both her stature and her unbothered gaze are markers of status and authority; this is a figure who understands her worth," Price's website states.

Kamala Harris is jealous of all this nonsense the Times Square Arts group and Price are pumping with all these words that say nothing.

Let's cut to the chase here, this is nothing more than rage bait. The Times Square Arts commission knew what it would get with this statue and it's working.

Who's paying for the giant Times Square statue of the overweight black woman?

"Support for Grounded in the Stars is provided in part by the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Foundation, Morgan Stanley, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and additional in-kind support from the Times Square Edition Hotel," the Times Square website states.

