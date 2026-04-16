Nutella Is Copying Peanut Butter's Homework For First New Flavor In Decades

Nutella has decided to expand its roster for the first time in ages, but its new offering seems a little familiar.

Everyone is at least familiar with the hazelnut-y, chocolate-y spread. I won't lie, it's pretty damn good.

I was holding out for many years on principle and didn't give it the time of day until I was in my mid 20s. I just thought slathering a piece of bread with chocolate sauce (I know, it's hazelnut, but I'm an idiot who can't tell the difference) seemed like straight-up heresy.

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But hey, you live, and you learn, and now I could probably eat a jar of that European goop with a spoon.

However, the brand has decided it's time to conquer new frontiers with a new flavor of spread: peanut.

If you just thought to yourself, "Hang on, Matt, you dreamboat, you; a peanut-flavored spread? Isn't that just peanut butter?" you're not alone.

George Washington Carver cracked the code on this years ago.

I can appreciate that they didn't throw millions of dollars at research and development. There's no point in trying to concoct spreads that taste like sardines and gooseberries when you could just tell people, "Hey, people already like peanut butter, we should just make that."

I'm a big peanut butter guy, so this is intriguing.

My daily driver is JIF. I grab a little Skippy if it's on sale, but don't come anywhere near me with Peter Pan, unless you're looking to have some problems.

However, everyone needs something else to tinker with for fun, and I could see this fitting that bill.

You don't start every day with it, but maybe when you're having a rough morning or after the Flyers lose, you smear some on an English muffin or just start shoveling it into your stupid face to wind down.

I don't know, I'm open to trying it, but wouldn't it be kind of funny if it were just completely horrific?

Like, everyone's excited to try "Peanut Butter From The People Who Brought You Nutella," but they take a bite, and it tastes like battery acid.