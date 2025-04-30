Nurse Under Investigation For Filming Explicit Content In Her Uniform At Work

What's taking your nurse so long to finish her rounds and make her way back into your room? There's a chance, admittedly a low one, but still a chance nonetheless, that she's busy working on her OnlyFans content.

Some are better than others at keeping their 9-to-5 separate from what they dabble in after hours. An NHS nurse from East London, reports The Sun, is currently being investigated for bringing her after-hours activities to work with her.

Sarah Whittall, 24, is accused of taking explicit pictures at work while in uniform, filming sex tapes, and selling her underwear online to her subscribers while on the job.

That's not all. As if having her uniform on and possibly filming the content at work wasn’t bad enough, she's alleged to have worn her NHS hospital ID in the pictures and sold her used underwear in NHS Pathology Services specimen bags.

It doesn’t sound like the work of someone worried about getting caught, but according to The Sun, Whittall did express that concern in one of her videos that also "bares her breasts" and was apparently shot at work.

Nurse being investigated for filming explicit content in uniform at work

Well, those fears have come true. The content that is believed to be filmed at work is being investigated and leaving her ID on and using hospital specimen bags likely wasn’t the best idea she's ever had.

A source told The Sun of the situation, "This is completely inappropriate. She should be focused on saving lives, not titillating for financial gain."

That would have been excellent advice to pass along to the nurse ahead of time. It's not going to do her much good now. She's already made her bed and whatever the investigation uncovers is going to determine what the next steps are.

She's not the first nurse to get caught up in the content game, and she's not going to be the last. All that can be expected, no matter the outcome of the investigation, is that she learns something from the unfortunate situation.

It would be nice if that was that work and content don't mix.