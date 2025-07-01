Nurse Finds Drugs In Florida Man's Butt During Surgery For A Stab Wound

A nurse found several items in a Florida man's butt during surgery for a stab wound.

Not since the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has "one little fight" changed so much. A Florida man involved in what police believe was a drug dispute ended up behind bars after what a nurse found in his butt during surgery.

Michael O'Neill, 43, was suffering from a stab wound when he arrived at St. Petersburg’s Bayfront Hospital last month. The injuries required surgery.

Call it due diligence or a medical professional's intuition on the part of the nurse, but whatever the reason, the nurse ended up finding out that he had been using his rectum to store his drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The affidavit states, according to The Smoking Gun, that "while in surgery a RN located" several items in O'Neill's butt.

The nurse found tin foil with a substance police say tested positive for cocaine. But that's not all. The nurse also found, according to police, a glass crack pipe and a lighter.

This isn’t the Florida man's first rodeo, he's been caught before with items in his backside

Once O'Neill recovered from his injuries, which apparently was on Friday night, he was booked into jail for cocaine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He posted the $5,500 bond and was released from custody. He has also, reports The Smoking Gun, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

TSG also reports that this isn’t O'Neill's first drug-related arrest. It's not even his first time being found with items in "his buttocks area."

His prior convictions include DUI, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and narcotics paraphernalia. His other butt-related storage incident took place during a jail strip search which discovered two baggies of fentanyl and crack rocks.

He pleaded guilty last year to drug possession as a result. Long story short, there's a good chance this isn’t the last time he's found with things stuffed up his butt.