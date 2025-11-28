Legendary Guitarist Drops Solo While Cruising Around In Hockey Skates For New Video

Gonna go ahead and bet that you can't do that either...

We're a long way away from the salad days of music videos, and you rarely see a video that's any good.

It's even rarer that you see one unlike any you've ever seen before, but that's what we're getting from legendary rock band Extreme, and specifically lead guitar player Nuno Bettencourt.

You probably know Extreme from their mega hit "More Than Words," and from the fact that the band's frontman, Gary Cherone, was in Van Halen for a cup of coffee and one studio album in the '90s.

Get 15% off sitewide at the OutKick.com store through 12/3

Meanwhile, Bettencourt is often hailed as one of the best guitarists on the planet, because, well, he is.

In addition to Extreme, Bettencourt has worked with massive names like Rihanna and was part of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's farewell concert this past summer.

Back in 2023, Extreme put out its sixth studio album, aptly called Six, and released 12 music videos, one for every song on the record.

READ: THESE ARE THE GREATEST DEBUT ALBUMS IN ROCK HISTORY\

The final one was for a tune called "Here's To The Losers," and that's where Bettencourt decided to show that not only can he shred like nobody's business, he's also a pretty solid skater.

In the video, Bettencourt hit the ice and lay down a solo (or at least pantomimed his solo from the record) while wearing a hockey sweater and cruising around a rink.

For most people, it's very tough to do one of those things. Having to do both at the same time will make you want to lie down and take some Tylenol.

Even cooler, that whole video was shot at the high school that Bettencourt went to back in the day.

"We shot a video for every song," Bettencourt said on Instagram. "It's a very down-to-earth song, very sports-related. We've had [Queen's] We Are the Champions, but Gary Cherone had this amazing idea that there's never been an anthem for the losers.

"You know what?" he continued. "There are way more losers than winners; every other team has to lose for one champion to win."

It's a cool song, and proof yet again that Bettencourt is one of the top dogs in the guitar world.