Nothing Says Pleasant Visit To Meet Boyfriend's Parents Like His Mom Thinking You Want To Get With His Dad

Perhaps three years of dating isn’t long enough before meeting the boyfriend's parents. His dad was nice enough, but his mom made an otherwise pleasant visit very awkward.

Mom is an interesting woman the rest of the family might describe as having a lot of issues that she herself isn't aware of. Like, for instance, being territorial over the boyfriend's dad despite being divorced for 15 years.

This unnecessary attention doesn’t sit well with the dad, but they evidently hang out routinely with one another. Maybe for the sake of the grown children.

"She acts territorial about him even though he wants nothing to do with her and is constantly irritated by her," the 25-year-old girlfriend explained. "I was already aware of this before coming."

She didn’t want to give mom any reason to start in on her around her boyfriend's dad. She didn’t wear anything eye-catching, only shook dad's hand once, but it didn’t matter.

Mom's a professional. She saw right through it. She was going to find anything to spin into her son's girlfriend having her eye on her ex-husband. That's what mom did.

A Harmless Gesture From Dad Sparks Accusations and Tension at the Dinner Table

The dad cut some food for his son's girlfriend during one of the meals, and he was met with a "How come you’re nice to her, you look after her but not me? Go be with her then."

That's the kind of high-value entertainment you don’t have to pay for. Should she have leaned into it? Not during the first visit, but if she doesn’t do so going forward, she's wasting a golden opportunity.

I fear that she's going to choose the path that ends in a wasted opportunity. She finds the mom's behavior "very off-putting." Her boyfriend is used to it and didn’t even blink when his mom made multiple similar comments during their stay.

Dad was simply being nice to her. Obviously, she isn't interested at all in a relationship with her boyfriend's dad. Who does that?

She does want to know if she should let it go or attempt to annoy her boyfriend with it. If you ask me she's going about this all wrong.

As I said, there's a golden opportunity for some high-value entertainment that is there every visit to her boyfriend's parents moving forward. She doesn't even have to go that hard if she doesn’t want to.

Toss on something nice and be overly nice to dad. You don’t even have to flirt or lay it on that thick. It could just be me. I'm somewhat of a traditionalist when it comes to family gatherings. It's a duty of mine to annoy.