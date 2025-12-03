Nothing Says Christmas Is Almost Here Like Jenny McCarthy In A Red Bikini For A Holiday Photo Shoot

This is hard to believe, but somehow it's already December. I blinked after summer and bikini season started to wind down and all of a sudden we were dragging out the Christmas decorations.

Is it really almost Christmas already? It is, and it was confirmed for me when I started scrolling through Instagram late Wednesday afternoon and Jenny McCarthy popped up in a red bikini and Santa hat.

That confirmed it, along with the decorations and the lousy Elf on the Shelf. The 53-year-old was taking the gram behind-the-scenes of her annual "we may be older than you, but we're better looking than you" photo shoot with her husband Donnie Wahlberg.

That's technically not what they call it. It's their annual Christmas card photo shoot for McCarthy's cosmetics brand, but that's the message they're delivering with these bad boys, loud and clear, I might add.

I mean she was the Playmate of the Year for Playboy all the way back in 1994. I don’t know what they're doing, or what Hollywood secrets they're putting to use, but whatever it is, it's working.

Christmas Spirit? Jenny McCarthy In A Bikini And A Shirtless Donnie Walhberg Just Delivered It

We're better looking than you isn’t the only message here, and if that's all you're getting from what McCarthy and Wahlberg are sharing, you're missing out.

They took us all on a journey into their elves' workshop to show us how the magic of their annual cards was captured. That's special. Not everyone is willing to share that.

If that doesn’t have you feeling the Christmas spirit, you need to reevaluate a few things.

This is the time of year for giving. These two get that. That's obvious and, again, if you're not picking up on that, the problem is with you, not them.

They could have done a boring Mr. and Mrs. Claus in big bulky outfits and deprived us all of celebrating all that is the holidays without him shirtless and her in a string bikini.

That very well could be what we actually deserve, but Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg saw it in their hearts to go above and beyond what we deserve.