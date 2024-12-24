'Nosferatu' Star Nicholas Hoult Got A Bizarre Souvenir To Remember Making The Movie

For some unknown reason, the biggest movie hitting theaters on Christmas is Nosferatu.

Yup; because nothing says Christmas quite like a remake of FW Murnau's 1922 silent horror masterpiece…

Still, it looks pretty good, but there's a bizarre story going around involving a piece of memorabilia that star Nicholas Hoult has in his possession.

In a recent interview with co-star Lily-Rose Depp for Elle, Hoult revealed that director Robert Eggers gave him to commemorate the completion of the film.

"I have Court Orlok’s prosthetic penis framed at home," Hoult said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Uh… I'm not sure how well-versed in Nosferatu you are, but Count Orlok is Nosferatu, and he wasn't played by Hoult. He was played by Bill Skarsgaard (who also played Pennywise in the It remakes, so he's just crossing iconic horror monsters off his list).

So this means, that Hoult's piece of memorabilia is the fake wang worn by another guy.

I'm not uptight, but that's odd. Normally you keep a desk name plate or your character's hat.

However, Hoult explained why he has it, and the reason isn't quite as weird as it seems on the surface… but it's still odd.

"There’s a scene where Bill Skarsgard is slurping my blood, and Robert Eggers asked afterward, ‘How was that for you?’ And I said, ‘I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg.’" Hoult explained. "And then, as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed, and he sent it to my house."

So, it's an inside joke, but it's hilarious to me that in that moment Eggers thought to himself, "Note to self: make sure to get that prosthetic penis framed."

Well, I guess it's the thought that counts, and Nicholas Hoult now has one hell of a conversation piece, doesn't he?

"Have a seat, I'll bring the chips and dip out… Oh, that? That's just Nosferatu's penis. Anywho, can I get you a drink? I've got some IPAs out in the garage,,,"