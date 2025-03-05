North Korea Threatens America, Is Playing A Comically Stupid Game: DETAILS

North Korea seems eager to get a lesson in FAFO.

The North Korean regime has been a problem going back to the start of the Korean War in 1950. The communist dictatorship loves to make threats against America and the West, despite being one of the poorest countries on the planet.

It uses its handful of nukes as leverage, but any situation that went hot would result in the total destruction of the Kim dynasty.

That's a lesson they seem to have forgotten because threats are back on the menu.

North Korea threatens America.

The United States sent an aircraft carrier - the USS Carl Vinson - to South Korea over the weekend, and the North Koreans are *NOT* happy.

"As soon as its new administration appeared this year, the U.S. has stepped up the political and military provocations against the DPRK, 'carrying forward' the former administration's hostile policy. Hostile policy toward the DPRK pursued by the U.S. at present is offering sufficient justification for the DPRK to indefinitely bolster ... its nuclear war deterrent," Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong announced, according to Reuters.

She was also unhappy about the deployment of strategic long-range bombers to the peninsula for joint drills, according to the same report.

Kim Yo Jong is widely viewed as the second most powerful person in North Korea, and there is speculation she could take over for his brother if he suffers an untimely death prior to grooming an heir to succeed him.

Well, it looks like North Korea got tired of being out of the news and is back to its nuclear threats. You hear that sound in the distance? Do you hear that silence?

That silence is the United States military not caring one bit what the North Koreans threaten. I once interviewed a former F-16 pilot about what a war with North Korea would look like, and he almost started laughing.

It would be a total massacre. They might have some low-level nukes, but the rest of their military is a joke. They're flying old Soviet planes. The United States has unprecedented stealth technology.

Kim Yo Jong can talk all she wants about expanding North Korea's nuclear capabilities, but let's not get it twisted. Any war the North starts will end with complete and total annihilation.

I'm not even sure South Korea would need us. The tech gap between the bitter rivals is already massive.

Having said that, let's throw it back to when Kim Yo Jong and Pence sat in the same box during the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.

That was a truly wild moment. It was only surpassed once President Trump went into North Korea.

Stay frosty, folks. You never know what the North Koreans will say next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.