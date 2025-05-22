North Korea Suffers Humiliating Naval Disaster, Reminds The World Of Its Weakness

North Korea suffered an incredibly humiliating moment while attempting to launch a new navy ship.

North Korea wants the world to believe it has a super-powerful and scary military. While the communist dictatorship does have nuclear weapons, the rest of its military is a joke.

It's armed with decades-old equipment, its Air Force features little to no modern aircraft, its forces are under-fed and under-trained, and it lacks any ability to fight and win a large-scale war.

Those are the simple facts, and the Hermit Kingdom's incompetence was on display with its naval disaster.

North Korea suffers a humiliating naval disaster.

North Korea attempted to launch its newest warship on Wednesday, but instead of a successful introduction of the ship, it ended in disaster, according to CNN.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that the disaster was caused by a malfunction in the launch system that sent the destroyer crashing into the water and crushed the hull, according to the same CNN report.

A satellite image shared by the popular X account @sentdefender - a must-follow for military and foreign affairs updates - showed the guided-missile destroyer on its side in the water.

It's safe to say the ship is completely lost, judging from the image.

North Korea might want to focus on figuring out a way to properly feed its people instead of pouring its limited resources into military equipment.

Clearly, the North Koreans remain not ready for the big stage. If it weren't for its nukes, the country wouldn't be a threat at all.

For example, the most advanced aircraft the dictatorship has are a few dozen MiG-29s. The Soviet plane was created in the early 1980s.

Good luck to Kim Jong-un if that's what he has to send up in the air to defend against F-22s and F-35s. As a former Air Force pilot told me, an air war against North Korea would be an absolute bloodbath.

Now, the new crown jewel of North Korea's navy is lying on its side after a botched launch.

What do you think of North Korea's latest embarrassing moment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.