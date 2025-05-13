North Carolina Man Arrested & Accused Of Spraying Bodily Fluids On Women In Walmart

Keep your heads on a swivel people. Especially when venturing into your local Walmart. You want to avoid the weirdos walking around looking for people to spray their bodily fluids on.

It sounds insane, because it is insane, but it's also a reality. A North Carolina man was arrested earlier this month and is accused of doing just that.

Prosecutors say that Thomas Snyder of Gastonia, North Carolina, sprayed at least three women with semen from a syringe during three separate incidents, reports WSOC TV.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

One of the alleged victims spoke to the local news about her incident, which took place back in February. Police say the other two happened in March and May, all in the same Walmart.

"I don’t know what kind of sick, twisted stuff that is. It makes me feel unsafe," she said. "It has kind of left a mental scar on me."

She explained, "I was getting some tortilla chips, and all of a sudden, you feel something kind of wet on your back. And you’re like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ And then all of a sudden this crazy guy with a syringe is just squirting stuff out, and you don’t know what kind of liquid it is."

Investigators are going through the North Carolina man's phone looking for more victims of his bodily fluid attacks

Prosecutor Josh Warner added that Snyder recorded these incidents and that there may be more victims than the three that they're currently aware of.

"They discovered multiple videos of that conduct had been recorded with multiple different victims and may have been disseminated to multiple different people using messaging apps on the defendant’s phone," said Warner.

In addition to the assault charges, which were reportedly upgraded to aggravated assault last week, Snyder has been charged with disseminating obscenity.

Snyder wanted to make it clear that he didn’t send the videos to anyone else. He said in court, "I know it doesn’t make any difference now, but I do want the court to know that those videos never went to anybody else."

A judge increased his bond from $100,000 to $250,000 and investigators are still going through Synder's phone looking for more potential victims.

Head on a swivel people. Don’t get too lost in the chip aisle. Nobody wants a lunatic spraying bodily fluids in their direction.