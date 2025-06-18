Noise Complaint During Girls Trip Leads To The Flashing Of An Unsuspecting Member Of The Hotel Staff

Giving a member of the hotel staff a naked show in the doorway of a hotel room wasn’t on the agenda during a weekend girls trip for a group of friends. The ladies were merely trying to enjoy themselves when the unsolicited nudity was handed out.

The group of four had booked two hotel rooms and three of them were hanging out in one of the rooms together. The fourth member of the group was in the other room and told them she'd be over to join them later.

There aren’t any details on whether the women were pillow fighting, singing karaoke, or whatever goes on during a girls' trip that involves making a lot of noise.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

So, when they heard a knock on the door, they assumed it was their friend joining the group. They had no idea that there were noise complaints made to hotel staff. The flasher of the group told her story on Reddit.

"In my infinite wisdom (and zero clothes), I strutted to the door stark naked and swung it open like I was in a shampoo commercial. And no, it wasn’t my friend but a poor, unsuspecting hotel attendant who had come to politely ask us to pipe down," she said.

"His soul seemed to have left his body and his face went red. He hurriedly stuttered something about noise, and basically moonwalked out of there without making eye contact."

Flashing a member of the hotel staff isn’t as big of a deal as you might think

He had just delivered the best noise complaint of his life and needed a moment to process what he had witnessed is all. This isn’t close to the worst thing he has or will see on the job - more on that in a moment.

Our hero, the flasher, on the other hand, was "flushed with embarrassment." Her friends all enjoyed it for a while after it happened, but she'll never look at room service in the same way, perhaps ever again.

Those in the industry were quick to jump in the comments and whether she took it that way or not, they were trying to comfort her. They let her know with tales of being bitten by guests and bags filled with dildos that a random flashing isn’t that big of a deal.

I've worked in luxury hotels for 13 years and to be honest this isn't something that we would even remember as that memorable. So much stuff happens that I'm surprised the staff was flustered. Must've been new.

Yes, I really agree. Worst I've personally experienced during my 4 years as a hotelier is a guest biting me very hard on my elbow, and said guest being sedated to be admitted to a hospital. Had to get tetanus shots for the bite, aside from more mundane stuff like guest calling room service while they're balls deep. As for the nudity, I would really welcome it as a funny/welcome memory.

That's fair - a friend of mine worked cleaning services for a hotel back in college. She said the most eventful day they had was where they found a garbage bag full of dildos. I mean a literally 40 to 50 gallon contractor bag full of dildos. Just left in a room.

Yeah I worked in hotels too. From murders to fights and sexual deviancy, a guest accidentally flashing me would just make my day a little better.

Yep, I did 12 years with the Ritz Carlton. Wouldn't even register in my memory of the most interesting things to happen.

Keep that in mind during your next hotel stay. Flashing the staff might just make their day.